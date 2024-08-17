Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,957 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 107,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 73,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

