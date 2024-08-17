Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENB opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

