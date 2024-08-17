Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 749 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $560.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

