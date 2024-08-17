Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 910 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $251.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

