LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,525,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,509,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 457,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,816,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 34.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 372,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

