LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.
Several research firms have weighed in on LXU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
