MANEKI (MANEKI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.62 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. MANEKI has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MANEKI

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00347881 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,495,374.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

