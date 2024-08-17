Masco Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Masco in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MAS opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

