Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

MA stock opened at $468.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.08. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total value of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,453,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

