Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DARE has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

