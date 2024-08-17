MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get MDA Space alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDA. Cormark increased their target price on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on MDA Space and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDA Space

MDA Space Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of -0.03. MDA Space has a one year low of C$9.99 and a one year high of C$15.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Brendan Paddick acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. In other MDA Space news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. Also, Director Brendan Paddick bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.