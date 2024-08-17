Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methanex

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 52,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.