Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
NYSE MXC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.