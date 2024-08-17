MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 2.3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 165,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,072,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.