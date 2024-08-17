MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Director Buys $12,980.00 in Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman acquired 1,000 shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $12,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth $114,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFIC shares. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MidCap Financial Investment

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.