MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:INKT)

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $0.81 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.