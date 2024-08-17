Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.10, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 386,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

