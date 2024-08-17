Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) PT Lowered to $4.00

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Mondee alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Mondee from $4.10 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOND

Mondee Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Mondee has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondee by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mondee by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondee by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.