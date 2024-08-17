MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Richard Correia Sells 13,138 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $592,523.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $44.71 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $13,427,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

