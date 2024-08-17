MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $231,768.90 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $231,768.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65.

On Thursday, June 13th, Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37.

ML stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MoneyLion by 2,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 77.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ML. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

