Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MSDL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.42.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth $646,000. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth $47,035,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
