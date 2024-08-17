Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 122,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

