Nano (XNO) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $106.95 million and $1.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,266.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00583859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00114293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00251776 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00072706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

