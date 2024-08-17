Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

