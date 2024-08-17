Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 12,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,783,235.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Natera alerts:

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $124.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.