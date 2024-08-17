Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0410

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $29,287.44 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00016758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007773 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 360.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

