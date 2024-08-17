NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 595,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,719.0 days.
NEC Price Performance
NIPNF stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. NEC has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.
About NEC
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEC
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.