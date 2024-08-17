Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $334.48 million and $9.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,094.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.15 or 0.00582364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00113995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00252516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072637 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,462,373,388 coins and its circulating supply is 44,761,042,989 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

