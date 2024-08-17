NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Posts Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 343.55% and a negative return on equity of 277.71%.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NMTC opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.69.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroOne Medical Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.