NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Posts Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 343.55% and a negative return on equity of 277.71%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NMTC opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

