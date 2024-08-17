NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $197.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 80,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in NeuroPace by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

