NeuroPace’s (NPCE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NeuroPace

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.