New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) Major Shareholder Realty Advisors Inc Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Concept Energy
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.