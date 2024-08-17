New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) Major Shareholder Realty Advisors Inc Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

