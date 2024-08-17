NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Issues Earnings Results

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%.
NextPlat Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPL opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.93. NextPlat has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.
NextPlat Company Profile
