NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Issues Earnings Results

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%.

NextPlat Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPL opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.93. NextPlat has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

