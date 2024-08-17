Nexum (NEXM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,848.37

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $78.87 million and approximately $14,848.37 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

