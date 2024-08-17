Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXR.UN. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.72.

NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.41. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691. Company insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

