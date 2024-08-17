Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Nexus Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 over the last three months. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

