NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.64.

NICE stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

