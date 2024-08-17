NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $676.0 million-$686.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.2 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.02. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.

View Our Latest Report on NICE

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.