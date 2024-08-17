NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $676.0 million-$686.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.2 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.02. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
