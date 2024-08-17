Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,035.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Nippon Electric Glass stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

See Also

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

