Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nkarta

Nkarta Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

In other Nkarta news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 1,887.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.