NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
