NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.