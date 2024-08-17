NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 885.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

