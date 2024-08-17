NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06, reports.

NRXP stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 642,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

