NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 1,220,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,019,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Specifically, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.25% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

