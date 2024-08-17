Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

