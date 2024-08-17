NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 2.8% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.41 and last traded at $121.34. Approximately 106,328,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 450,002,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.08.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,320,723 shares of company stock worth $631,994,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

