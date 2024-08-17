Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

