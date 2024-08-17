OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of OMRON worth $104,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Stock Performance

Shares of OMRNY opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62. OMRON has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

About OMRON

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that OMRON will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

