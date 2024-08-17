One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 16,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.
One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile
One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
