Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $18,878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.