Oppenheimer Trims Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price to $62.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 417,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

